2 Indian soldiers die in Kupwara blaze

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): Two Indian army soldiers were charred to death in a fire incident in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The soldiers died when an army vehicle, in which they were sleeping caught fire during late night. Official said that the incident occurred inside the Sector 8 of Cherkot Army camp in Kupwara.

A police official from Sogam Police Station identified the deceased as Saurabh Kataria of Rajhstan and Akshay Veer Pratap of Kerala. Both the deceased were drivers posted with 28 Rashtriaya Rifles of Indian Army.

