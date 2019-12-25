No change in normal life in IOK on 143rd day

India facing unprecedented global hostility

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, normal life continues to remain unchanged due to crippling restrictions coupled with tightening grip of chillai kalan on the 143rd consecutive day of military siege and lockdown in the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region, today.

India has emerged as the top ranking country in the world in terms of continued suspension of internet, prepaid phone and text messaging services. Besides other sectors of life, the nearly five-month-long Internet gag has critically hit the ambulance service in dealing with emergencies and ferrying referral patients from one place to another in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities gave sanction for prosecution of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chief, Aasiya Andrabi on the charges of raising anti-India slogans and asking people to boycott the election drama, frequently staged by India in the territory. The cases were registered in 2010 and 2018 under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities Act.

Two Indian army soldiers were charred to death in a fire incident in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The soldiers died when an army vehicle, in which they were traveling, caught fire inside Cherkot Army camp in Kupwara.

A Hong Kong-based English language newspaper, Asia Times, has reported that after decades of notching important diplomatic victories, India is now on the receiving end of unprecedented global suspicion and hostility for its controversial steps in occupied Kashmir and inside India. The newspaper mentioned the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status, a religion-based citizenship law and demonetization as three key policies of the Narendra Modi government behind India’s diminishing global stature. The newspaper said that the building of detention centers to house Muslims closely resemble the concentration camps built by the Nazis in Germany under Adolf Hitler.KMS

