Poll boycott call —prosecution against Malik, Aasiya sanctioned

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities have given sanction to prosecute Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chief, Aasiya Andrabi for raising anti-India slogans and asking people to boycott elections.

The cases were registered in 2010 and 2018 under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The home department has given its go-ahead for prosecution of Yasin Malik and Aasiya Andrabi respectively in cases dating back to 2010 and 2018.

In another notification, the authorities accorded sanction for prosecution of Aasiya Andrabi and her close associates Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi on the charge of advocating boycott of Urban Local Body and Panchayat polls in 2018.

Meanwhile, the deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Sheikh Imran, who was removed from his post on Monday after a majority of corporation members passed a no-confidence motion against him, resigned on Tuesday, officials said.

An application seeking the removal of the deputy mayor was signed by 47 of the total 70 members on Monday, SMC commissioner Khurshid Sanai had said.

Like this: Like Loading...