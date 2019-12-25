Youth subjected to crippling torture in IOK: JKMM

Islamabad, December 25 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majid Mir, has said that Indian forces are capturing innocent youth from their houses and subjecting them to crippling torture in jails.

Abdul Majid Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad said that people of occupied Kashmir were facing shortage of food and medicines due to restrictions imposed by India for the past about five months.

He criticized the silence of the world community over the atrocities perpetrated by occupational Indian forces in the territory.

