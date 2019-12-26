Families seek release of Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the families of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders have demanded immediate release of their relatives on health grounds.

The family of 80-year-old Hurriyat leader, Dr Ghulam Mohammad Hubi, talking to media men in Srinagar, said that Dr Hubi’s health condition had been deteriorating in Srinagar Central Jail and demanded his immediate release.

The family said that he was arrested on August 5 from his residence, adding his son Tasaduq Hubi has met him on Tuesday in jail and deplored that his health conditions was deteriorating day by day.

Meanwhile, the family members of Hurriyat activist, Fayaz Ahmad Zargar have also demanded his release as his health condition is not good.

Talking to media men in Srinagar, they said that the detainees were not giving proper medical facility in the prison and demanded their immediate release.

On the other hand, the students of Handwara town have called for immediate restoration of internet services in the Valley.

