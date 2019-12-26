Demise of AAC woman leader in IOK condoled

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have condoled the demise of Fatma Begum, head of the women wing of Awami Action Committee (AAC).

The AAC leaders including Muhammad Shafi Khan, Molvi Ghulam Nabi and Hameedullah in a condolence session held in Srinagar said that the deceased woman had a lot of contribution for the Kashmir liberation movement. They said that her son, Ashiq Ahmad was also martyred.

The participants of the meeting also expressed their serious concern over the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was not allowed to participate in the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased AAC leader

They also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The participants on the occasion said that Kashmir was an internationally-accepted dispute and its settlement according to the UN resolutions and will of the Kashmiri people was imperative for permanent peace in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...