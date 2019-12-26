Imam says govt ‘effectively’ highlighting Kashmir case

Islamabad, Dec 26 (KMS): Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the recent Citizenship Amendment Act and abrogation of Kashmir’s special status has crossed all limits of cruelties on Kashmiris and is violating all resolutions.

Addressing the Kashmir conference in Islamabad, Fakhar Imam said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is projecting the Kashmir issue on international forums in an effective way.

He further said that China has expressed concern over the situation in Occupied Kashmir and has supported Pakistan’s stance over Kashmir at the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

“After 50 years Kashmir issue was highlighted effectively at United Nations Security Council (UNSC). International Media is also endorsing the stand of Pakistan on Kashmir issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, strict curfew and communication blockade enters the 144th consecutive day in the Indian occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

People continue to suffer immensely due to unrelenting military siege and lockdown, from August 5, the day when the BJP government abrogated the special status of the held valley.

Restrictions under Section 144 remain in place while prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services continue to be snapped.

