Indian forces arrest Hurriyat leader Molvi Bashir in IOK

7 youth booked under black law PSA in Shopian

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces have arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Molvi Bashir Ahmed in Srinagar.

Earlier, Indian police had arrested his two brothers, Farooq Ahmad and Muhammad Sultan, and shifted them to an unknown place. The police had also raided his sister’s house in Bandipora and beat up the family members.

Meanwhile, police also arrested seven youth from different areas of Shopian district and booked them under black law public safety act (PSA). The seven youth were arrested by Indian police during house raids in Zainapore, Shirmal, Tangwari, Hyatpora and Bhagandar areas of the district.

The detainees were shifted to Central Jail in Srinagar.

