IOK lockdown enters 144th day

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, with mercury dropped many degrees below minus zero, the military siege and lockdown of the Kashmir Valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region entered 144th straight day, today.

The people belonging to different walks of life are facing severe difficulties due to the continued suspension of internet, prepaid phone and text messaging services for nearly past five months. The students called for immediate restoration of internet services.

Indian forces arrested Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairman, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, during a raid on his house in Srinagar. Earlier, his two brothers were also arrested while his family members including sister were subjected to severe torture during a raid on their house. The police arrested seven youth from different areas of Shopian district and booked them under black law, Public Safety Act.

The families of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including 80-year-old Dr Ghulam Mohammad Hubi and Fayaz Ahmad Zargar talking to media men in Srinagar demanded their release.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders during a prayers session in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the departed soul of the Fatima Begum, head of the women wing of Awami Action Committee. Fatima Begum who was also mother of a martyr, Ashiq Ahmad, died in Srinagar, recently.

The fruit growers staged a protest demonstration at Fruit Mandi in Parmpora against the apathy of Indian authorities towards their economic losses. They said that over 17,000 trucks laden with perishable fruit were stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway since December 8, but the authorities were intentionally disallowing their movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway to inflict heavy losses on the Kashmir fruit growers.

The prominent writer, Arundhati Roy, addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University in India said that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens are against the Muslims, Dalits, tribals and poor people in India. She said that the National Register of Citizens was meant to target the Muslims in India. KMS

