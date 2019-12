Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a veteran journalist, Maqbool Veeri died of heart attack at his home in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district.

Maqbool Veeri was rushed to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness, but could not be revived and died due to heart attack on Wednesday evening, family sources said.

He was the editor of ‘Sach News” a news portal. His tryst with journalism started in ‘Radio Kashmir”. Besides, he was also a poet.

