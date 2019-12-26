Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath leads anti-CAA rally

Bhopal (India), Dec 26 (KMS): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Wednesday led a rally of Congressmen in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Nath termed the CAA and the NRC as “anti-Constitutional”, ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-religion” and reiterated his assertion that both the provisions would never be implemented in Madhya Pradesh under a Congress regime.

“The CAA and the NRC have threatened to imperil future of our coming generations. The provisions have hit hard the fundamentals of our Constitution.

The BJP is trying to implement the hidden agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh by bringing such divisive legislations”, he said while addressing the rally. Nath made it clear that Congress was in support of National Population Register (NPR). He however said by clubbing the NPR with the NRC, the BJP has betrayed its real intent.

