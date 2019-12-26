‘Time has proved importance of Two-Nation Theory’

Islamabad, December 26 (KMS): APHC-AJK General Secretary, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, has said that time has proved the importance of Two-Nation Theory adding that what is happening in India today proves that Two-Nation Theory was the need of the time at that time and is the need of even today.

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb in a statement in Islamabad said that the statement regarding the Two-Nation Theory of IOK–based politician Babu Singh as reported by a section of media, is against facts.

“We have always realized the need for Two-Nation ideology and believe in it,” he added.

