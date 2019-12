Jammu, December 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least 18 shops were gutted in an incident of mysterious blaze in Doda district of Jammu region.

Afire broke out in a shop and spread to other shops in Gandoh area of the district. The fire was brought under control, but 18 shops were gutted in the fire.

Residents of the area have demanded a probe into incident.

