APHC-AJK holds session with Tramboo, Shawl in Islamabad

Islamabad, December 27 (KMS): A session was held with the visiting guests from Britain including Chairman of International Commission for Human Rights, Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Chairman of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights, Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl and the Chairman of Kashmir Youth Assembly, Advocate Zubair Awan, at the office of APHC-AJK chapter in Islamabad, today.

On the occasion, the current situation in occupied Kashmir was thoroughly discussed. The honourable guests said that the people of Kashmir were rendering sacrifices for a cause and the entire world was condemning the Indian atrocities in the territory.

They said that the Kashmiris living abroad were playing their due role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute and exposing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not be allowed to go waste.

Addressing the function, the APHC-AJK leaders praised the overseas Kashmiris for effectively raising the Kashmir dispute at the international level and expressed the hope that they would leave no stone unturned in projecting the Indian brutalities at every forum.

They reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

On the occasion, the international human rights organisations were urged to take notice of increasing human rights violations by Indian troop in the occupied territory and put pressure on India to stop its state terrorism in the territory.

