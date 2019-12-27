Bad weather causes traffic jams on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Jammu, December 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, heavy traffic jams were witnessed on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway at Nagrota toll post in Jammu, today.

The authorities did not allow fresh Kashmir-bound traffic due to bad weather, triggering protests by drivers.

Drivers said that they moved towards Kashmir only after a go ahead from traffic police but had been stopped. They also held protests on the highway against the traffic mismanagement and parked vehicles on the highway resulting in its total shutdown.

However, a traffic police official at traffic police control (TPCR) said, there is a traffic jam on the highway but the highway is open for traffic.

