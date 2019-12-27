IOK authorities announce dates for house listing census

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, for 2021 census and to update India’s National Population Register (NPR), the authorities have announced to conduct house listing and housing census between June 1, 2020 and July 15, 2020.

The data for National Population Register will be updated along with house listing and house census.

The administration under BJP-appointed Lieutenant Governor has also appointed Rohit Kansal (Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department) as coordinator to supervise the census operation 2021 and update of National Population Register.

It has also appointed Shahzada Bilal, Director General Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, as officer to liaison between the director Census operations and other officers in the census work.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of Census Act 1984 read with rule 6(A) and 8(III) of the Census Rules, 1990, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to announce the dates between June 1, 2020 and July 15, 2020 for conduct of house listing and house census in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads notification issued by the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department on 13th of this month.

The authorities have also appointed Divisional Commissioners of both divisions, deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, sub-divisional magistrates and tehsildars as census officers within their respective jurisdictions in the Kashmir Valley and in Jammu region.

Like this: Like Loading...