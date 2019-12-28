Abdullah’s birthday, Martyrs’ Day dropped from holidays’ list in IOK

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the administration has dropped former puppet chief minister, Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary and Martyrs’ Day from the list of public holidays for 2020.

The list issued late night on Friday by GL Sharma, the Deputy Secretary of the General Administration Department, shows that 27 public holidays will be observed throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.

Two public holidays – Martyrs’ Day observed on July 13 and the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah on December 5 – have been dropped from the list of holidays for the year 2020, said an order.

However, October 26 is in the list of public holidays for the next year as so-called Accession Day.

