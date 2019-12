Beijing, December 28 (KMS): China has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that escalate tensions in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, at a media briefing in Beijing said, “As neighbour to both India and Pakistan, we call on both sides to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that will escalate tensions, peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.”

