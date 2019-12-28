Continued lockdown badly affects IOK people: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, December 28 (KMS): APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir has badly affected the local population.

Abdul Majeed Malik talking in Islamabad to the Kashmiri refugees, who had come from Bagh and Kotli areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said that the severe cold weather had added to the miseries of the besieged people.

He deplored that India had created an atmosphere of fear in the occupied territory. He said that the armed goons of RSS were barging into the houses of Kashmiri Muslims living in the border districts and threatening them that like the Muslims of India, they had also to vacate their houses if they didn’t accept the Indian Constitution.

He said that due to imposition of Section 144, people cannot participate in the funerals of their relatives. He said that India had usurped all human rights in occupied Kashmir and the suspension of internet had further increased the miseries of the people.

He said that the health condition of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders was deteriorating day by day due to non-availability of medical facilities in jails which was violation of jail rules.

Abdul Majeed Malik strongly condemned the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairman, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and his two brothers by Indian police in occupied Kashmir and appealed to the world community to put pressure on India to settle the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He also paid rich tributes to two Pakistani soldiers recently martyred by Indian troops’ firing on the Line of Control and expressed solidarity with their families.

