European MP assures of supporting Pak stance on Kashmir

Lahore, Dec 28 (KMS): European Parliament’s Vice-President Fabio Massimo Castaldo announced full support to Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and controversial Indian law.

Paying glowing tribute to Pakistan Army, people and other security forces for their sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he assured of his full support to Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status.

European Parliament’s Vice-President Mr Fabio Massimo along with European Parliament member Wajid Khan and Pak-Europe Friendship Federation Chairman Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar here at Governor House on Friday. Regional situation, Kashmir issue, India’s war hysteria, extension in GSP-Plus status for Pakistan and other matters were discussed in the meeting.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Chaudhry Sarwar said the meeting with European Parliament’s Vice-President remained very successful, adding, “It is a matter of pride for me and Pakistan as I have held meetings with 36 members of European Parliament during my visit to Europe a few days ago and talked to them on Kashmir issue, India’s war hysteria and GSP-Plus status. And on my invitation, European Parliament’s Vice-President Mr Fabio Massimo has come to Pakistan.”

Sarwar mentioned that European Parliament would soon invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the European Parliament.

The governor said the controversial Citizenship Act in India is undoubtedly illegal and inhumane. Narendra Modi and Indian terrorist organisation RSS are two sides of the same coin and RSS march in India has proved that Narendra Modi is planning genocide of Muslims through RSS; however, I believe that one day the sun of justice will rise in the world and Indian tyrannies against Kashmiris and the Muslim will come to an end. He said, I am playing a very active role regarding extension in GSP-Plus status and other issues in Europe and other countries. Today, foreign ministry, Pakistani embassies abroad and relevant ministries of Pakistan, are on the same page due to which we all are succeeding. What the relations I have with politicians and rulers of the world, I use them only for the nation and the country.

On this occasion, European Parliament’s VP said, “I am also Vice-President of Human Rights Committee of European Parliament.” Pakistan has sacrificed 70,000 lives in the war against terrorism and establishment of peace, for which I pay glowing tribute to Pakistan Army, people and government of Pakistan, he said and added that India is committing sheer violation of human rights in Held Kashmir where women, children and youth are treated inhumanely, which cannot be ignored at any cost.

Pakistan is sticking to its stance of resolving Kashmir issue and restoration of peace through dialogue and I think it is the right way. India should not unleash such atrocities as people living in IHK have the right to live a free life but unfortunately, they have been faced with tyrannies for decades and upon this, I will raise an effective voice in the European Parliament.

New Citizenship Act in India is also against the human rights and I hope that India will review this bill as all the citizens have equal basic human rights, he said.

