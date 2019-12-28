IOK HC quashes PSA detention of three persons

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has quashed detention orders of three persons booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

The court quashed the detention orders of Javaid Ahmed Parray, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir and Irshad Ahmed Dar after hearing arguments from the counsels of both sides.

Imtiyaz Hussain Mir and Irshad Ahmed Dar, both residents of Sopore area of Baramulla district, were booked under PSA after being labeled as over-ground workers of mujahid organizations.

Parray is youth president of People Democratic Party for Pattan area in the district.

