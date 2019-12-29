India urged to stop brutalities in occupied Kashmir

Islamabad, December 29 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has urged India to stop brutalities in occupied Kashmir and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the United Nations and the international community had committed with the Kashmiris to grant them their right to self-determination but despite the passage of several decades the pledge was not fulfilled.

He said that the people of Jammu region had rendered sacrifices for the great cause and would fight till the last drop of their blood.

