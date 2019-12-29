OIC to convene special moot in Pakistan on Kashmir dispute

Riyadh, December 29 (KMS) : The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has decided to convene a meeting on the grim human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and enactment of an anti-Muslim law in India, a section of media reported.

The ministerial level OIC meeting is expected to be held in Islamabad in April 2020. The development comes after Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s maiden visit to the country earlier this month during which he extended Riyadh’s steadfast support to Pakistan’s core national interests including the OIC’s greater role in the Kashmir dispute.

The visit of top Saudi diplomat had come in the backdrop of the recently concluded Kuala Lumpur Summit.

The report claimed that the official communique of the meeting will specifically mention the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is fundamentally discriminatory against Muslims in India.

At least 25 people have been killed since the protests began earlier this month against the citizenship legislation.

Indian newspaper Times of India in a latest report while describing the move a concession to Pakistan, said that the move could impact Saudi Arabia’s ties with India. “The gesture by the kingdom was reportedly conveyed to the Pakistani government during Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud’s visit to Islamabad this week. It was a concession secured by Pakistan ….,” the newspaper said.

Insiders said the meeting will push India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to lift the lockdown in IOK — in place since August 5 when New Delhi revoked its special status in a bid to convert the region’s Muslim majority into minority. The forum would also put pressure on the Modi government to protect the rights of the Muslim community in India.

