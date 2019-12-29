World raising voice against Indian atrocities in IOK: AJK President

Islamabad, December 29 (KMS): The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan has said that the world has been raising voice against Indian secular colonialism, bloodbath and genocide on oppressed Kashmir people.

Talking to PTV, he said that the international community and media had broken the silence by criticising the barbarism and atrocities in occupied Kashmir perpetrating by the Indian government and forces personnel, he said while.

The AJK President said that Pakistan was continuously supporting the cause of Kashmir diplomatically, politically and morally, adding that China, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia and other countries of the world were endorsing the stance of Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

Masood Khan said that Pakistani leadership was exposing awful face of fascist Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, before the international community. “Indian politicians, members of civil society and its people are condemning Modi’s hegemonic designs”, he added.

The AJK President said that Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices and gearing up their independence struggle to become part of Pakistan, adding the people of Kashmir were breathing with Pakistan.

Replying to a question, the AJK President strongly denounced Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC) and termed it a violation of ceasefire agreement. “The unprovoked firing by India is an attempt aimed at diverting the world’s attention from its internal situation,” he declared.

Terming violation of ceasefire agreement and targeting civil population along the LoC by Indian forces as cowardly act, he said that uprising in the length and cranny of India against Modi regime following the passage of so-called Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had bewildered Narendra Modi and his cronies.

