Concern raised over abrogation of IOK special status

Bhim Singh urges Indian president to undo Aug 5 move

Jammu, Dec 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a seminar expressed serious concern over the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by Modi-led Indian government without consultation of the people and in violation of the constitution of the territory.

The seminar was organized by Centre for Peace and Progress in Jammu, which was attended by members of civil society, social and political organizations. The speakers demanded the initiation of dialogue between India and Pakistan without any further delay and deescalation on the border.

They expressed concern over the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of August 5.

Former parliamentarian, Sheikh Abdul Rehman on the occasion said that Kashmir was used as a tool to divert attention of the citizens.

Chairman of the Centre for Peace and Progress, OP Shah, who chaired the conference has said that restoration of democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir was need of the hour saying that violation of constitution was a serious matter .

“India can survive only as a secular democracy which is core of Indian ethos,” he said and mentioned that Supreme Court of India should consider the issues pending before it to restore faith of people on the judiciary. Shah said, “People are suffering because of trust deficit and we need to work hard to create climate of trust among the people in J&K.” Senior advocate Jameel Qazmi stressed the need need for adoption of a human way and justice with the dissent voices in Kashmir.

Social activist ID Khajuria said that scrapping of special status has created constitutional crisis in Kashmir. “There is no room for dissent and such people are branded as anti-India and enemy agents,” he added.

Meanwhile, top National Panthers Party leader Prof Bhim Singh has urged the President of India to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir to its pre-August 5 position. Talking to media-persons in Jammu, Bhim Singh said that he had forwarded a letter to the President of India, seeking his intervention into the matter.

