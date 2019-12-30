Kashmir remains under siege on 148th day today

US Presidential candidate concerned on Kashmir

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, reeling under chilling cold, people continue to suffer immensely amid unrelenting military siege and lockdown especially in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region on the 148th consecutive day, today.

Besides restrictions in force under Section 144, the continued suspension of prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services has compounded the miseries of the besieged people of the occupied territory. The Internet ban has dealt a severe blow to all small and big ventures employing hundreds of thousands of employees.

Speakers at a seminar in Jammu expressed serious concern over the unilateral scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by Modi-led Indian government. The seminar was organized by Centre for Peace and Progress, which was attended by representatives of civil society and various social and political organizations. The speakers demanded the initiation of dialogue between Pakistan and India for deescalation on the border. Among those who addressed the event included Sheikh Abdul Rehman and ID Khajuria.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and senior party leader Showkat Ahmad Bakshi who are detained in Tihar and Uttar Pradesh jails in India appeared through video conferencing before the TADA Court in Jammu in a decades old case falsely registered against them.

Meanwhile, in blatant violation of the local and international laws, the occupation authorities have opened jobs for non-locals at the High Court of the territory. Some 33 non-gazetted posts were advertised in different categories without restricting, for the first time, the outsiders to apply for the jobs. The move is seen by locals as transgression on their fundamental rights.

The High Court of the occupied territory has directed the authorities concerned to produce the latest report on the health condition of incarcerated Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, who is languishing in an Utter Pardesh jail in India. Mian Abdul Qayoom is a diabetic as well as cardiac patient.

APHC-AJK leader and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Malik, in a statement issued in Islamabad cautioned the people of occupied Kashmir particularly those belonging to the Pehari community to beware of the opportunists who hold meetings with Indian rulers for privileges.

In Washington, US Presidential candidate, Cory Booker, joined Pakistani-American democrat Dr. Asif Mahmood at a recent meeting to raise his voice against the gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir particularly after India illegally abrogated Kashmir’s special status on August 5. According to news web portal, Global Village Space, Cory Booker urged the US to become the voice for the oppressed in Kashmir.

