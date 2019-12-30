Majeed Malik rejects Pehari delegation meeting with Amit Shah

Islamabad, December 30 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Malik, has cautioned the people of occupied Kashmir particularly those belonging to the Pehari community to beware of the opportunists who while exploiting their Pehari background hold meetings with Indian rulers to get privileges.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad referred to a meeting of a few people belonging to the Pehari community who met Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and said that these elements did not represent the Pehari community, nor did they have any authority to place demands on behalf of the Pehari people before the Indian rulers.

He said that people of occupied Kashmir including those associated with the Pehari community are fighting for their right to self-determination and they will continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion. Their struggle, he, added, is not meant to secure privileges from India, but freedom from it.

