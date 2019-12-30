Meeting in Sialkot discusses situation in IOK

Sialkot, December 30 (KMS): A round-table meeting chaired by Mian Asif Iqbal, former Additional IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was held in Sialkot to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and the role of Kashmiri refugees in the struggle for freedom.

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar, Convener, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, in his opening address, said that the freedom struggle had entered its crucial phase where political and resistance leadership would have to make decisions on urgent basis. He said that the Modi government had deprived the Kashmiri refugees of the right to citizenship following abrogation of 370 and 35A

Zahid Ghani Dar urged the refugees to play an active role for restoration of their identity through their practical struggle for the Kashmir cause.

Other speakers including Abdul Qadir Rabhi, Mian Fariduddin Masood Advocate, Sheikh Atiqur Rahman, Asad Siddiqui, Akhtar Niazi and Khalil Toor in their addresses called for promulgation of a consistent and clear policy on Kashmir. The participants agreed to launch practical struggle in the light of proposals to be discussed in the next meetings.

