Military siege, communications blockade in IOK denounced

Mandi Bahauddin, December 30 (KMS): Hurriyat leaders, Abdul Hameed Lone and Muhammad Shafi Dar have denounced the continued military siege and communications blockade by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

The Indian government has imposed lockdown and communications blackout in the territory when it repealed its special status and bifurcated it into Union Territories on August 5.

Abdul Hameed Lone and Muhammad Shafi Dar addressing a press conference in Mandi Bahauddin, today, said that India was plotting a massacre in Kashmir on the manner of Myanmar and a conspiracy was being made to deport Kashmiris.

They said that the number of Indian forces personnel had been increased and the peopel had been confined to their houses. They added that even women could not come out of their houses and didn’t feel safe in their houses. They maintained that the India’s fascist face had been exposed to the world.

The Hurriyat leaders deplored that people in Muslim-majority areas of the territory were not being allowed to offer their congregational Juma prayers, which was direct interference in the religious affairs of Muslims.

They also hailed the efforts of the Pakistani government, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the world positively about the plight of the Kashmiri people and Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

Abdul Hameed Lone and Muhammad Shafi Dar appealed to the United Nations and the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and settle the lingering dispute according to UN relevant resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

