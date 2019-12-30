US Presidential candidate raises concerns on Kashmir

Washington, December 30 (KMS): US Presidential candidate, Cory Booker, joined Pakistani-American democrat Dr. Asif Mahmood in raising their voices against the gross human rights violations in Kashmir particularly after India illegally abrogated Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

In a recent meeting organized by Pakistani-American Democrat Dr. Asif Mahmood, US Presidential candidate Cory Booker expressed his concerns over the conditions in Kashmir and urged the US to become the voice for the oppressed.Booker is one of many American politicians who have called for urgent action against Modi’s government.

A story published in a news web portal, Global Village Space, said the US Senator, who heads India caucus on Capitol Hill, has joined a growing group of American lawmakers in urging New Delhi to remove the curbs it has imposed on occupied Kashmir.

In a video released by the two democrats, Booker thanked Dr. Mahmood for bringing people together to talk about the urgency of human rights violations happening in Kashmir saying, “We are a nation that stands for values whether its freedom of expression, whether its freedom of speech and to be silent when challenges are going on whether they are in Kashmir…, we must speak up with a collective voice for human rights and for the well-being of all peoples. It’s a service to democracy when people are not silent and speak up for these values.”

This is not the first time Booker has raised his voice on the matter as he tweeted a Washington Post article on a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir earlier in February.

