Yasin Malik appears before TADA Court through video conferencing

Srinagar, Dec 30 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and senior party leader Showkat Ahmad Bakshi who are detained in Tihar and Uttar Pradesh jails appeared through video conferencing before the TADA Court in Jammu in a case falsely registered against them several years ago.

Others who appeared before the court in person included Javaid Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Salim Nanaji, Javaid Ahmed Zargar, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Engineer Ali Muhammad Mir, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Iqbal Ghandro, Muhammad Zaman Mir and Meraj Ahmed Sheikh.

Muhammad Yasin Malik is languishing in Tihar Jail while Showkat Bakshi has been lodged in a jail at Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

At least three FIRs were lodged by Indian Police at Nowhata, MR Ganj and Shaheed Ganj police stations in 1989 against Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri leaders.

The Court after hearing the arguments and counter arguments in the case related to the killing of Indian Air Force personnel and abduction of Dr Rubiya Sayeed listed the case for next hearing on January 11, next year.

