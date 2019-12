Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 on Richter scale hit the territory.

The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit on Monday evening, followed by another one measuring 5.5 six minutes later in a span of less than two hours , the National Centre for Seismology said.There was no immediate reports of casualty and damage to properties.

The epicentre is said to be in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

