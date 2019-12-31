General Rawat made India’s first defense staff chief

New Delhi, December 31 (KMS): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India, the government announced has announced.

General Bipin Rawat has been given an extension in service till the period he serves as CDS.Two days ago, the government had amended service rules to allow CDS to serve till the age of 65. Service Chiefs serve till 62 or have a three-year tenure. General Rawat completes his three-year tenure as Army Chief on Tuesday. He will turn 62 later next year.

General Bipin Rawat, whose father was a senior officer, hails from Uttarakhand. He was commissioned into 5/11 Gorkha Rifles in 1978 on passing out from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

In February 2015, when posted as Commander of 3 Corps at Dimapur, he survived a helicopter crash. In December 2016, he was picked as Army Chief, superseding two senior most Commanders — Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Parveen Bakshi and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen PM Hariz.

