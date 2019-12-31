Indian troops martyred 210 Kashmiris in 2019

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 210 innocent Kashmiris including three women and nine teenagers during the year 2019.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the killings by the troops rendered 14 women widowed and 29 children orphaned while 64 women were disgraced, abused or molested by the men in uniform during the year.

The report said that Indian troops and police personnel injured 2,417 civilians by firing bullets, pellets, PAVA and teargas shells during peaceful demonstrations as well as house raids and crackdown operations. It said that at least 827 people sustained pellet injuries and 162 of them lost vision in one eye. Indian forces’ personnel destroyed and damaged 249 residential houses during the period, it added.

The report said that as many as 12,892 people including Hurriyat activists, students, young boys and women were arrested during the year and most of them are still languishing in jails of the territory and India. It said that thousand including resistance leaders Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Aiyaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Muhammad Aslam Wani, Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Yousuf and Ghulam Muhammad Butt and businessman, Zahoor Watali continue to remain in detention in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in fake cases.

The report maintained that thousands of people including Hurriyat leaders and activists Masarrat Aalam Butt, High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Butt, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga, Advocate Hilal Akbar Lone, Jamaat-e-Islami chief, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadith leader, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Showket Ahmed Bakhshi, Bashir Kashmiri, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Mushtaq Ajmal Dar, Bashir Boya, Muhammad Amin Mangloo, Abdul Rasheed Mangloo, Abdul Ghani Butt, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Abdul Ahad Parra, Qazi Yasir Ahmed, trade leader, Muhammad Yasin Khan, human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, and journalists, Asif Sultan and Qazi Shibli, remained in different jails of occupied Kashmir and in India under the black law, Public Safety Act.

The reports said that among those martyred were highly qualified youth like Sabzar Ahmed Mir (Bachelors of Arts), Waseem Ahmed Rathar (PhD scholar), Hilal Ahmed Naik (Graduate), Adfar Fayaz Parray (Graduate), Mudasir Ahmed Khan (Graduate) Aaqib Ahmed Dar (Graduate), Basharat Ahmed Mir (Graduate), Rizwan Asad Pandith (MPhil Organic Chemistry and principle of a school), Rahil Rasheed Sheikh (M-Tech student), Burhan-ud-Din Ganai (Physiotherapist ), Aadil Basheer Wani (Graduate), Zakir Rasheed Butt alias Zakir Musa (engineer), Faisal Nazir Mir (B-Tech Graduate), Sayar Ahmed Butt (Graduate), Rafeeq Hassan Mir (MA B.Ed. ITI student) and elderly persons Muhammad Ayub Khan (62), Ghulam Muhammad (65) and senior member of Jamaat-e-Islami Ghulam Muhammad Butt (65). It said that 16 of those martyred were killed in custody or fake encounters.

The report said that in the month of December alone, the troops martyred 4 Kashmiris which rendered a woman widowed and four children orphaned.

At least 24 people were injured due to use of brute force by the Indian troops and police personnel against peaceful protesters while 57 civilians including Hurriyet activists were arrested in the month, it said, adding that the Indian forces’ personnel destroyed a residential house during the period.

The report pointed out that after 5th August, 2019, when India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed it under military siege, the Indian authorities did not allow people to offer any prayer including Friday prayers for 19 consecutive weeks at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar besides disallowing other religious functions like Muharram processions and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) gatherings in the occupied territory.

The report said that life still remains badly affected and economy of Kashmir adversely hurt due to continued lockdown, restrictions and internet gag imposed by the Indian authorities on August 5. Suspension of internet persists while prepaid mobile and text messaging services also remain in shutdown mode. Although, landline phones and voice calls on postpaid cellular networks are partially functioning in the Valley but they could not mitigate the sufferings of the people.

