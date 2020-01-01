Dr Gilani visits APHC-AJK office in Islamabad

Islamabad, January 01 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, Dr Nazir Gilani visited the APHC-AJK office Islamabad and held meetings with Hurriyat leaders Syed Abdullah Gilani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb and others.

Speaking on the occasion, APHC-AJK Secretary General Mohammed Hussain Khatib stressed the need for working out a joint strategy for settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He said, “We should move forward with a common approach and our first and last demand should be the achievement of the right to self-determination.”

Dr Nazir Gilani appreciated the proposal and said that ‘we should learn lessons from the past experiences.’

