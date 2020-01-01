Sarwar links regional peace to freedom of Indian occupied Kashmir

Lahore, Jan 01 (KMS): Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said ‘we cannot detach ourselves from Kashmiris even for a minute and ready to give every sort of sacrifice for them.’

The dream of regional peace cannot come true without freedom of occupied Kashmir, said the governor, adding the year 2020 will prove to be the year of development, peace, stability and prosperity for Pakistan. He said that the government is improving the governance, stabilising the economy and ensuring an enabling environment for trade and investment. He was talking to PTI, Punjab, president Ejaz Ahmed Ch, former PTI MPAs Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Ajasam Sharif and various delegations at Governor House.

The governor said that PTI government has set a great example of public friendship by initiating Kamyab Nowjawan Programme, Insaf Sehat Card, Panagah, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and dozens of other public-welfare programmes. He said Kashmir is Pakistan and Pakistan is Kashmir and both standing beside each other. We under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are stood with Kashmiris.

