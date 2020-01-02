Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri

Situation remains grim in IOK as lockdown continues

Jammu, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district. The operation launched by the troops on Tuesday was going on till last reports came in. Earlier, two Indian soldiers identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghu Nath and Rifleman Arjun Magar were killed in an attack in the same area on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions remained grim as the lockdown imposed by India continued on 151st consecutive day, today. Restrictions under Section 144 are still in place amid heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel since 5th August, last year. Calls on prepaid mobile phones and internet services continue to remain shut for the residents of the Kashmir Valley. The Chairman of Student and Youth Forum, Manzoor Ahmad Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the continued military siege in the territory since 5th of August, 2019.

On the other hand, the family members of ailing Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, told media in Srinagar that the health condition of the veteran leader is stable and urged the people not to pay heed to rumors in this regard. They said that the health of Syed Ali Gilani was affected in the past few days due to increase in cold, however, he was undergoing treatment at his residence. The Indian authorities have kept the veteran Hurriyat leader under continued house arrest without proper medical facilities for the past more than ten years which has taken a heavy toll on his health. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people to pray for the early recovery of Syed Ali Gilani.

The speakers at a round table conference in Jammu demanded an immediate end to the lockdown in occupied Kashmir and creation of a conducive atmosphere for initiating a tripartite dialogue process among Pakistan, India and the people of Kashmir for peaceful and permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute. They observed that the road to peace lies in the settlement of the Kashmir conflict and there is no short cut to it. The conference was organised by Kolkata-based Centre for Peace and Progress and the speakers included the APHC leader Mir Shahid Saleem, Chairman Centre for Peace and Progress, O P Shah, and former member of Indian Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rehman.

Indian police during a house raid arrested a youth in Gund area of Ganderbal district. At least six persons were killed and thirteen others injured as a bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Siot area of Rajouri district, today.

Like this: Like Loading...