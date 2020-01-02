IOK situation remains grim amid lockdown on 151st day

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, uneasy calm and uncertainty continue to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as military lockdown imposed by India continued on 151st consecutive day, today.

Restrictions under Section 144 still remain enforced amid heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel since 5th August, last year. Calls on prepaid mobile phones and internet services continue to remain shut for the residents of the Kashmir Valley.

The residents of the Valley continue to show their resentment against India’s anti-Kashmir moves by observing civil disobedience. As part of this movement, business establishments continue to remain shut across the Valley for most part of the day. Shops only open for couple of hours in the morning or evening just to cater to the daily needs of the people. Thin attendance is also witnessed in Valley’s educational institutions and offices.

Like this: Like Loading...