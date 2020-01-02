Jammu conference demands end to lockdown in IOK

Jammu, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a round table conference in Jammu demanded an immediate end to the lockdown and creation of a conducive atmosphere for initiating a dialogue process among Pakistan, India and the people of Kashmir for permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing the conference organised by Kolkata-based Centre for Peace and Progress at Gurjardesh Charitable Trust, Jammu, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem said that repeal of Kashmir’s special status and bifurcating it into union territories by fascist forces in India have plunged Kashmir into a social, political and economic crisis.

He said that the brute and communal agenda of the BJP would never succeed in changing the realities about the Kashmir dispute, which required an immediate and permanent solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the unilateral and arbitrary actions taken be the Indian government had pushed the people of Kashmir to the wall. He said, their political, social, democratic and human rights have been snatched away. The people of Kashmir would never accept the latest onslaught by India, he added.

The round table conference was the first deliberation on Kashmir organised by a Calcutta-based think tank “Centre for Peace and Progress” and it was attended by a large number of socio-political activists, academicians and writers.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included O P Shah, Chairman of Centre for Peace and Progress, former member of Indian Parliament, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, writer and former bureaucrat, Ali Muhammad Watali, former IG Police, Ashok Kumar Attri, Ishwar Dass Khajuria, Syed Jameel Kazmi, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Advocate Ashok Kumar Sawheny, Advocate Subash Chander Gupta, Sardar Karnal Singh, Raja Mehmood Khan, Jawaz Khan and Ram Singh Chohan.

Several resolutions adopted unanimously on the occasion called for an end to the five months long lockdown and restoration of democratic and political rights of the people of occupied Kashmir.

The resolutions also called for a political initiative on Kashmir to resolve the seven decades long dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

