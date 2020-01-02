Military siege in IOK denounced

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Student and Youth Forum, Manzoor Ahmad Butt, has denounced the continued military siege in the territory since August 5, 2019.

Manzoor Ahmad Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the besieged people of the territory had been facing acute shortage of food and medicines due to the continued blockade and appealed to the international community to intervene and help lift the Indian siege.

He condemned the occupation authorities for harassing the families of Hurriyat activists in Pulwama and Islamabad districts. He termed the raids on the residences of Hurriyat activists as cowardly acts, saying that the terror regime would never succeed in breaking the Kashmiris’ resolve through such brutal tactics.

Manzoor Ahmad Butt deplored that India had converted the territory into the world’s largest concentration camp where about a million Indian troops were committing massive human rights violations.

He said that the United Nations was duty-bound to intervene under its charter and free Kashmiris from the illegal Indian occupation by implementing its relevant resolutions on the lingering dispute.

