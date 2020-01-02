Syed Ali Gilani’s health condition stable: Family

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of ailing Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani have said that the health condition of the veteran leader is stable and urged the people not to pay heed to rumors in this regard.

The family members told media in Srinagar that the health of Syed Ali Gilani was affected in the past few days due to increase in cold, however, he is stable now and is undergoing treatment at his residence.

The Indian authorities have kept the veteran Hurriyat leader under continued house arrest without proper medical facilities for the past more than ten years which has taken a heavy toll on his health.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people to pray for the early recovery of Syed Ali Gilani.

