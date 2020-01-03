JKPPFM chief grieved over loss of lives in Rajouri road accident

Jammu, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM), Qazi Muhammad Irshad, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajouri district.

Ten persons were killed while 37 others were critically injured when a speeding private passenger bus rolled down into a gorge near Lamberi in Nowshera area of the district.

Qazi Irshad also enquired about the health of injured people in the hospital and prayed for their early recovery.

