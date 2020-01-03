‘Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle till success’

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) while condemning the continued crackdown operation by Indian forces has said that the Kashmiris will continue their liberation struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination.

JKPL leaders, Nisar Ahmed, Molvi Rafique, Manzoor Ahmed and Aadil Farooq, addressing separate public gatherings in different parts of South Kashmir, today, said that Kashmir was an internationally-recognized disputed territory and India had forcibly occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people.

They said that the Indian political and military aggression could not change the disputed status of Kashmir. They said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute had marred the development and better future of the people living in the region.

Demanding the release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, the JKPL leaders said that actions of the Indian forces’ personnel to intimidate and arrest Hurriyat activists and youth would not succeed to suppress their freedom sentiment. They appealed to the international human rights organizations including Amnesty International to take notice of the plight of political detainees and play due role for their immediate release.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf in his statement issued in Islamabad denounced the continued military siege by Indian government in occupied Kashmir. Expressing anger over the deteriorating human rights situation in the besieged valley, he said that the response and attitude of the world community and the UN was totally pathetic and highly condemnable.

He praised the government and people of Pakistan for their support to the Kashmir cause and hoped that Pakistan would initiate a fresh and forceful campaign at the diplomatic level to expose the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

