Rehmani stresses Kashmir settlement under UN resolutions

Islamabad, January 03 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has urged the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to invoke the Security Council resolutions to resolve the 72-year-old Kashmir dispute.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad in connection with the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day, January 5, which marks the adoption of the UN resolutions in 1949 that called for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the territory continued to remain under military siege since 5th August last year when India revoked its special status and divided it into two union territories.

He strongly condemned the health-breaking illegal house detention of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, for over a decade, imprisonment and prosecuting process against illegally detained JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and several others and long detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

He called upon the UN to take notice of several thousand youth languishing in Indian jails and unknown places and prosecution of many political leaders, stressing that India had no right to perpetuate its illegal hold over a territory that had an international disputed status under the UN resolutions; and the world as well as India and Pakistan had made the commitment to hold a fair and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Rehmani reiterated that any failure to hold referendum in Kashmir amounted to the breach of UN charter and pledges and had potential to destabilise the region. He said, the sooner the better the United Nations should take bold steps to contain Indian unlimited and unbounded repression in occupied Kashmir, undo all ruthless actions by New Delhi, send UN troops to Kashmir and grant the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. The human rights of the dismembered territory after August 5, 2019 were in most horrible condition, he concluded.

