BJP govt turned IOK into prison, graveyard: CPI-M leader

Kolkata, January 04 (KMS): Senior leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, has said that the BJP government in New Delhi has turned occupied Kashmir into a virtual prison by locking up leaders of different political parties and by suppressing the dissent after the abrogation of special status of the territory.

Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami speaking at the foundation-day programme of party daily Ganashakti in Kolkatta called upon the Indian intellectuals and members of the civil society to rise in protest against the oppression of people of Kashmir after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution.

These constitutional provisions provided special status and rights to occupied Kashmir and its citizens.

In a dig at the Indian government’s claim that not a single bullet was fired in occupied Kashmir after the scrapping up of the special status of the territory on August 5, last year, Tarigami, a four-time member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, said there is no need to fire bullets when the entire valley “has been turned into a graveyard”.

Tarigam, like many other political leaders, was detained by the Indian authorities after 5th August move, and was allowed to go out of Kashmir following an order by Supreme Court of India in September.

The CPI-M leader said, “How much freedom we got after Amit Shah repealed Article 370. He says everyday there has been no firing and the situation is peaceful. You have made Kashmir a graveyard. What is the point of firing then?” he said.

Tarigami said, “Before the revocation, the governor used to say there will be no move to repeal special provisions. He told political parties there is no such plan and then the government made the sudden announcement in Parliament.”

“Today it is Kashmir. Tomorrow it can be somewhere else,” he said while appreciating the student community for coming out on the roads to protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP.

