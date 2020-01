Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested a youth from SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

The police arrested the youth, Nisar Ahmed Dar, from SMHS hospital after launching a cordon and search operation in the area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Dar was detained twice under the draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) – first time in 2016 and then in 2017.

