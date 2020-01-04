Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day tomorrow

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Right to Self-Determination Day, tomorrow, with the pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day will be marked by various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

This year, the day is being observed when occupied Kashmir is under military siege for the past over 150 days.

Like this: Like Loading...