Landslide causes closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway

Jammu, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world, was closed for traffic on Saturday due to landslide in Ramban district.

An official of traffic department said that at least 10,000 passengers, including women, children and elderly persons besides thousands of vehicles including trucks were stranded on the highway.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department said that fresh light snowfall, today, led to an increase in the minimum temperature, which brought some relief to the people from the intense cold conditions.

An official of the Met department said that the weather would remain generally cloudy in Kashmir, today, with chances of light rain or snow. Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius Friday night – over three degrees up from minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Like this: Like Loading...