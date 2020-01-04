No change in IOK’s grim situation as lockdown continues

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, reeling under severe cold, the residents of the Kashmir Valley continued to suffer immensely on the 153rd consecutive Day, today, due to the unrelenting lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities.

There is no let up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 in the territory amid massive deployment of Indian troops. The continued ban on text messaging and prepaid mobile connections since 5th August, last year, has cut off the people from their immediate surroundings and the rest of the world. The harsh weather has added to the miseries of the people of the Valley who were already suffering enormously due to strict military siege.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world, was closed for traffic on Saturday due to landslide in Ramban district. An official of traffic department said that at least 10,000 passengers, including women, children and elderly persons besides thousands of vehicles were stranded on the highway.

