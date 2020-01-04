Protests in IOK against Iranian Commander Soleimani’s killing

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people protested against the killing of Commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

The Quds Force chief was killed in a US airstrike alongside several other Iranian and Iraqi military commanders on the outskirts of the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday.

Thousands of protesters marched in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, Budgam town and Magam area of Budgam district carrying portraits of Soleimani and chanting anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans.

A rally was held in Kargil where people turned up in large numbers to mourn the death of the top Iranian commander. The protesters were carrying portraits of Soleimani and placards reading “Down with the USA.”

Shia leader and former legislator from Budgam, Agha Roohullah called the killing a great loss to all those fighting terrorism. “This killing exposes the colonial designs of America and it will gravely cost the security situation of the world,” he said.

Considerable population of Shia Muslims in several parts of Kashmir, including Budgam, Pattan, Sonawari and Zadibal, has been organizing protests against attacks on Iran or its allies either by the US or Israel.

“The killing is a brazen act of terrorism and violation of sovereignty of a country by a state. Not only around the world but also in Kashmir people are mourning,” said Rashid Maqbool, a media researcher.

